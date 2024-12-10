Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has assured the process creating Sayawa Chiefdom would be fair and transparent to all parties concerned.

LEADERSHIP reports that a White paper committee was set up to harmonise the reports of previous committees and devise a workable solution on the matter.

Similarly, the displaced Muslim community of Tafawa Balewa had rejected the creation and citing of the headquarters of the chiefdom in the ancient city of Tafawa Balewa.

Speaking yesterday during a stakeholders engagement with Sayawa leaders, Governor Mohammed expressed commitment to resolving the issues surrounding the chiefdom’s creation, which had been a long-standing problem.

He said government had interacted with other minority groups and had taken into account the interests of all parties involved.

The governor announced that the Sayawa Chiefdom would be created out of the present Boi Emirate.

The chiefdom would be headed by a chief, with the appointment of the first chief to be made from the two historical clans of Sanami and Sishi.

Governor Mohammed also outlined the composition of the electoral college for the selection of the pioneer chief. This would include village heads, elders, and representatives of the non-Sayawa tribes.

The governor emphasised that the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom was a win-win situation for all parties involved. He pledged to ensure that the process was completed before the middle of the following year.

Governor Mohammed emphasised that there was no malice in the government’s decision and that the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom was necessary for peace and development in the area.