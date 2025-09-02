Schneider Electric said it is enabling local information technology solution providers to meet growing demand by delivering AI infrastructure that is not only high-performing but also secure, scalable, and sustainable.

The country president of Schneider Electric Nigeria, Ajibola Akindele, said, “With the rise of AI workloads, Nigerian businesses need infrastructure that is future-proof, reliable, and sustainable. We’re enabling our IT partners to deliver solutions that not only meet the demands of today’s applications but are also designed for long-term energy efficiency and data security.”

Also, the firm also said, “From fintech to manufacturing and telecommunications, AI is driving innovation in Nigeria. However, deploying AI at scale requires more than powerful software; it demands robust physical infrastructure that can handle massive data volumes, support rapid processing, and remain energy efficient.

Through its EcoStruxure platform and AI-ready data centre solutions, Schneider Electric is equipping Nigerian partners with the tools to meet these evolving infrastructure needs. AI models require dense compute environments and constant power availability. Schneider Electric’s data centre technologies support this by integrating intelligent cooling, power redundancy, and remote monitoring systems to maintain uptime and reduce carbon impact.

“With a growing number of Nigerian businesses turning to AI for competitive advantage, Schneider Electric actively works with local IT providers to design, build, and maintain edge-to-core data centre infrastructure capable of supporting AI growth. The company is also addressing one of the country’s most pressing needs: energy efficiency.’’