Schneider Electric has underscored the critical role of advanced Software in Nigeria’s data centres’ operations as the country deepens its adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud services, and edge computing.

With the nation’s data centre market projected to expand significantly in the next five years, the company said intelligent Software has become vital in addressing power supply challenges, operational efficiency and sustainability.

Speaking on the development, Schneider Electric West Africa’s country president, Ajibola Akindele, said, “Software is now central to the sector’s growth. Software is no longer a background tool for data centres in Nigeria. It is the intelligence that allows operators to anticipate changes in demand, optimise energy use, and ensure resilient performance even in the face of power constraints.’’

The demand for digital infrastructure in Nigeria is being driven by financial institutions, telecom operators, technology startups and government digital transformation initiatives.

The country’s AI adoption across fintech, agriculture, education and healthcare is also creating more pressure on data centres to deliver energy-efficient and reliable services.

Akindele noted that, given the strained national grid, the deployment of predictive and efficient software solutions has become necessary. According to him, Schneider Electric is deploying digital tools that enhance every stage of the data centre lifecycle.

He explained that the company’s use of digital twins enables facilities to be simulated and optimised before construction, improving energy design and reducing costs.

Akindele stressed that cooling has become a major focus as enterprises adopt AI-powered applications requiring high-density computing. He said Schneider Electric’s AI-driven software helps predict cooling requirements, schedule interventions such as coil cleaning and fluid treatment, and signal when motors or fans need replacement.

He also pointed out that energy use for cooling accounts for nearly 40 per cent of data centre operating costs in Nigeria, making predictive approaches critical for sustainable growth.

“By embracing AI-enabled Software, Nigeria’s data centre industry can move from reactive management to proactive orchestration. This is how we will embed sustainability as a driver of innovation rather than treat it as a compliance requirement,” Akindele said.