Scores of terrorists have been killed as a NAF Super Tucano fighter jet raided Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) hospital (Somalia) in Sambisa forest.

According senior military sources, Somalia is regarded as a medical facility, where the terrorists attend to their wounded fighters as well as those critically ill.

The jets also raided Abdallari, a terrorist enclave located Northeast of Maiduguri according to a military source.

He said several terrorists were also neutralised and structures destroyed by the airstrikes.

He disclosed further that in Niger and Kaduna States, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch carried out onslaughts on the terrorists’ hideouts.

He said: “For instance, strikes were undertaken in Kaduna on 7 September 2022 following series of intelligence from various sources on terrorists’ hideouts at Gidan Waya, in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA).

“There, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch discovered terrorists’ structures hidden under clusters of trees at the location with terrorists’ activities noticed within the vicinity.

“Subsequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with bombs. Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) footages and feedback from locals as well as Nigerian Army troops deployment within the location revealed that the terrorists’ hideouts were destroyed, while several terrorists were neutralised or suffered varying degrees of injuries.”

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the strikes in all the operating theatres, stated that, “For the NAF, its ability to continually dominate troubled parts of the country in collaboration with the surface forces in order to eliminate terrorist elements and restore normalcy should never be in doubt.

“Nigerians are enjoined to continue to provide security agencies with credible intelligence that will enable the agencies track and neutralise the terrorists and all criminal elements especially as schools across the nation prepare to resume.”