Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnap victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

According to operational feedback, the troops, under the Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operations from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa River.

Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp. The victims were rescued by the troops, namely Iliya Gide, Rabi Ali, Hussaina Gide, Naomi Nuhu and her baby and Pamela Barage.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.