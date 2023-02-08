Continental civil society organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has warned that the Wednesday’s Supreme Court ex-parte order temporarily halting the move by the federal government to ban the use of the old Naira notes from February 10, 2023, was capable of affecting the credibility of the 2023 elections, if not quickly vacated.

The group in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, lamented that despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve for credible polls and peaceful transition, some vested interests and greedy politicians were hell-bent on ensuring this does not come to pass.

The group urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to file urgent preliminary objection on jurisdiction ground so that the apex Court can vacate the order suspending the February 10 deadline for the currency swap.

The statement reads, “Just two days ago we hailed the High Court order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and twenty-seven listed commercial banks from suspending, stopping, extending or interfering with the currency redesign terminal date of February 10th.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This order of the Court which we thought has rendered futile all behind-the-scene efforts especially by Governors of some States to force the hand of the President to reverse the policy, is being overruled by the Supreme Court.

“The behaviour of Justices of Supreme Court lately is quite questionable. One wonders if the judiciary is actually the last hope of the common man or last hope of the elite. We urge the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to file urgent preliminary objection on jurisdiction ground so that the apex Court can vacate this order.”