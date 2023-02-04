Aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a chieftain of the party in Edo Central Senatorial District, Chief Mathew Emiohe, has said that beyond Governor Godwin Obaseki’s declaration of ‘no victor, no vanquished’, the latter should, as a matter of urgency, reach out to the legacy members of the party in order to ensure total victory for PDP in the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

Recall that the apex court had on Wednesday dismissed the legacy group’s appeal against the Governor Obaseki-led faction of the party in Edo State, thereby affirming candidacy of the governor’s loyalists in the upcoming elections.

Emiohe, the Itohan of Esanland, and one-time Board member of the State-owned Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, told LEADERSHIP in Benin City that it was imperative to go into the election as a strong and united PDP family, adding that Edo Central hitherto remains a political stronghold of the party.

“What is expected now is for the governor to show leadership by calling for a meeting of both sides and unite everyone for the interest of the party. In Esanland, PDP has always dominated, so we cannot allow this to affect us as a party.

“He should let the likes of Architect Mike Onolememen realise that there is still a future for him politically because whatever happened was an internal wrangling among brothers and that is why I feel the governor should reach out to the legacy PDP.

“In my senatorial district, I have met with Senator Clifford Ordia to reach out to Mike Onolememen. In fairness to Ordia, he told us that if the Supreme Court judgment didn’t favour him, we would all work and vote for Onolememen because of the party,” Emiohe stated.