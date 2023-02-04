The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), has applauded the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCMDB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, for raising the Board to a global status.

MOSIEND President, Kennedy Tonjo West, disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

West said: “Wabote is a technocrat per-excellence and a seasoned administrator who’s birth should be celebrated across the land.”

He opined that as Head of NCDMB, Wabote has, in no small measure, transformed the agency, thereby causing even technologically advanced countries to learn from the Nigerian model.

The MOSIEND leader said: “The policy framework put in place by Engr. Simbi Wabote led administration has created unprecedented business opportunities for industry players, generate employment for thousands of hitherto jobless youths and opportunities for many to acquire skills that will make them employable and also set enviable standards in the path of development.”

West described the NCDMB helmsman as a patriot, who is committed to his assignment and dexterous in his approach to issues.

He added: “The torrent of awards given to Engr Wabote across the globe in recognition of his outstanding performance in service speaks volumes and we are so proud to walk the earth with Simbi at this time and pray greater grace, wisdom and sound health to enable him continue in the delivery of his responsibilities.

“He is a shinning light and mentor to thousands of youths across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region and on this auspicious occasion of his birthday, we join his well wishers to thank God for His faithfulness upon his life.

“Engr Simbi Wabote is a rare gem that ordinarily should be drafted in to take the reins of leadership and steer the region out of prevailing economic quagmire and continuous Developmental setbacks.

“Simbi is a worthy Ambassador who has shown good example and has conducted himself very well in public office.”