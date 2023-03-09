Senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has called on Nigerians to promote the task of ensuring gender equality in the nation.

Orelope-Adefulire, who made this call yesterday in a message to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day in Abuja, with the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” with hashtag #EmbraceEquity, reiterated the commitment of her office to the welfare and advancement of Nigerian women.

She said that while ensuring equal opportunities for all without regard to gender, will help accelerate the development of Nigeria and the achievement of sustainable development, saying that “it is however, more important for the country to ensure equitable distribution of such opportunity as people start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action.”

The SDGs boss also stated that it has been well documented that the 2030 Agenda of leaving no one behind cannot become a reality until the female gender is given full opportunity to realise their potential.

Orelope-Adefulire also stated that her office had designed projects to cater for the welfare of women.

, which include delivery of over 25 advanced medical facilities, popularly called Mother and Child Centres designed and equipped to help reduce child and maternal mortality by OSSAP-SDGs across the country.

“We renovated and delivered hundreds of health centres across the country. These are strategic interventions directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

“But we aim to contribute to the reduction of child and maternal mortality in Nigeria. We want to ensure that an otherwise pleasant experience for the child will not end in sorrow for the mother. We are also investing in well-equipped Centres where women who have suffered from various forms of abuse can seek solace.

“The centres are equipped for them to learn about trade or the other so that they can be economically independent, even after leaving the place. These are all part of our contributions to the welfare of Nigerian women with the support of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” said the presidential adviser.