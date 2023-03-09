In recognition of their outstanding contributions to the company’s growth and development, Skyewise Group of Companies has rewarded some staff with promotions as a way of motivating them to do more.

The company had repeatedly said it will treat the welfare of its staff with the needed seriousness in acknowledgement of the critical roles manpower plays in organisations.

The company announced the promotion of three staff in a statement on Wednesday. They have taken up new roles in pursuance of the company’s quest to attain excellence.

The newly promoted staff include Senkoya Babatunde who is now in charge of Skyewise Global Investment Service, Oluwaseun Odidi now Chief Operating Officer Skyewise Group and Emmanuel Ameh now the General Manager Skyewise Group.

While congratulating them, the chairman/CEO Skyewise Group of Company, Dr. Elvis Abuyere charged the three officials of the company to remain consistent in result-oriented services to the organization and make integrity their watchword in all they do.

Dr. Abuyere while challenging other staff to demonstrate outstanding commitment and diligence in the discharge of their assignments assured that motivation will remain a reward for excellent performance, appealing to them to be good ambassadors of the organization at all times.

Skyewise Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment, Credit Management, Real Estate, Automobiles, Logistics, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Contracts financing, and partnerships to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Abuja and maintains offices in major cities in Nigeria

Skyewise Group now owns and manages over 5 subsidiaries and affiliates, operating in three major states in Nigeria and one African country and agent office in US and Canada.

The organization prides itself as diversified integrated conglomerate providing world-class investment opportunities and services for individuals and corporate citizens of all nations. With vibrant operations in Nigeria and Africa.