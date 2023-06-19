SEC, NGX Renew Call For Gender-focused Initiatives

The Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have all renewed calls for more gender-focused initiatives that will create increased opportunities for women in leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian private sector.

They made these calls during the inaugural edition of the Gender Leader Awards (GLA) held in Lagos. Being implemented under the Nigeria2Equal (N2E) programme, the GLA is designed to recognise and celebrate private sector companies leading the way in gender equality performance. The hybrid event brought together captains of industry, capital market regulators, policymakers, and investors among others.

Speaking at the event, the governor, Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the programme is transforming the landscape for gender equality across the nation, saying that no nation can achieve its full potential without harnessing the full opportunity women present.

He commended the companies who participated in the Nigeria2Equal programme, saying, “your unwavering dedication to reducing gender gaps and fostering a more equitable workplace serves as an inspiration for us all.

“As you celebrate your accomplishment, let us keep instilling beliefs around gender diversity and continue to challenge the status quo, break down barriers and ensure that men and women alike have equal opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation.”