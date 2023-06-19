Afreximbank Launches Insurance Subsidiary To Support Intra-African Trade

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) launched its insurance management services subsidiary, AfrexInsure, with a commitment to provide a single-entry point for all specialty insurance needs to assist in optimally managing related risks for the trade and commerce sector in Africa.

Established in 2021, AfrexInsure is set up to offer specialty insurance solutions for trade and trade-related investments across Africa with access to quality, best-in-breed specialty insurance that are tailor-made for Africa.

With credible knowledge of Africa, AfrexInsure will leverage on its risk expertise by using its continent-wide presence and deep understanding of the African market to provide solutions around cargo handling, construction, operations and energy, sectors critical for the growth and establishment of trade and investment intercontinentally.

Speaking during the launch, which took place on the sidelines of Afreximbank’s 30th Anniversary Annual Meetings, president and chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah said, AfrexInsure was established to facilitate the insurance of specialty risks in order to support businesses in Afreximbank member countries to mitigate the problem of Africa having to rely on external partners to architect the continent’s economic resilience and development.

Representing Oramah, executive vice president, Intra-African Trade Bank, Kanayo Awani said: “by reducing the risk of transactions or investments, insurance can help drive forward business strategy for those engaged in intra-African trade and enable global partners to further their commercial interests and ambitions in Africa.”