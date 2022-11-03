The proposed second runway for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will cost about N72 billion, the national assembly has stated.

Speaking on the sideline at the oversight function of the national assembly committee on Aviation at the airport, the

chairman House committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji said the cost of the new runway is put at N72 billion and this will involve a lot of logistics.

Hon. Nnaji explained that the cost covers lightening, infrastructure, buildings and the construction of the 4.2 kilometres of runway.

He also said the runway will be the longest in West Africa if completed and commended the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika for the project.

Nnaji said “We have been expecting this construction to take off because we are aware that we have been funding budget to accommodate for the second runway which is very important to this country. Abuja being the capital of Nigeria with an aggressive infrastructural development and economic activities, we feel that it is important to have another runway. This runway when completed will be the longest runway in west Africa; 4.2 kilometres against the existing runway which is about 3.7 kilometres.

The runway will cost about N72 billion.

“This one is coming with control tower, taxi way and other facilities. At the second hase of this project, we also expect that we will have a terminal building around this place.

“We are happy with this project and we congratulate ourselves for the success. We learnt that the project will be completed in less than 12 months because the minister said with aggressive funding, this project will be commissioned before the end of the tenure.

So we expect that as important as this project, we think in less than six months, this project can be completed and commissioned. We also expect that the project will have a maintenance period of one year.”

Speaking earlier, the minister of Aviation said workers have been moblised to the site if the new runway and within six months, the project will be completed.

The minister further said the federal government is determined to ensure that all projects in the Aviation road map is completed before the end of this tenure.

According to him, “We are here with two committees of the national assembly, the senate and the house of reps with their chairmen on oversight.

“On this spot is where the much awaited second runway is coming. The contractor has been mobilized to site and work has commenced in earnest and it is our intention to deliver the project as soon as possible, as soon as practicable. Government is committed to this project and funding it.”