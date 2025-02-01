Security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced profiling of used items’ dealers, popularly known as pantaker market operators, beginning from February 1, 2025.

This was made known by the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Chief Felix Obuah,

during a meeting with pantaker market officials in Abuja.

Obuah explained that the initiative aimed to enhance the monitoring and regulation of operations within all pantaker markets throughout the FCT.

According to him, the action follows a decision by the FCT Security Council on January 13 to suspend operations of all pantaker markets for two weeks.

“The term ‘pantaker’ refers to markets specialising in the sale of second-hand goods and scrap materials, including furniture and home appliances,” he said.

Obuah said that the objective of the profiling was to ensure that only legitimate operators function in the FCT and to combat the issue of vandalism in the nation’s capital.

He further said that a recent police raid on certain pantaker markets resulted in the recovery of stolen public property valued at over N1 billion.

“As a result, the FCT Administration, alongside security forces, has mandated that all pantaker operators must be registered and profiled. This will enable us to identify genuine operators and understand their business practices.

He added that operators will also be required to maintain registers of their buyers and suppliers. “We need to know who your suppliers are and who you sell to. Having this information will aid in our security efforts,” Obuah added.

He advised pantaker operators against engaging with illegal transactions or purchasing stolen items, warning that anyone found with such goods would face arrest and prosecution.

Obuah further encouraged the operators to unite under a formal platform or union to facilitate better cooperation with government and security agencies.

The director of the Security Services Department at the FCT Administration, Adamu Gwary, also emphasised that only recognised pantaker operators would undergo profiling and be permitted to reopen for business.

He instructed all unregistered operators to comply with the recognition process before resuming operations.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Olatunji Disu, confirmed that the profiling would commence on February 1.

“It is unacceptable that this situation persists in the FCT. We are committed to restoring order within the pantaker sector,” he stated, urging operators to verify the origins of goods they purchase.

In response, the National Chairman of Pantaker Operators, Alhaji Abbas Bello, expressed the operators’ commitment to support efforts aimed at improving their business environment.

He acknowledged the presence of criminal elements within their ranks and welcomed the initiative as a means to eliminate them.

The secretary of the association, Malam Salisu Abubakar, affirmed their determination to collaborate with security agencies to combat vandalism in the FCT.