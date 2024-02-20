Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of its publicity secretary, Hon Sylvanus Namang, by yet to be identified persons in Pankshin local government area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Jos yesterday, the APC state chairman, Hon Rufus Bature described the sad incident as brutal and disturbing.

“It is with heavy heart that we received the news of the killing of Hon Namang with utter disbelief and rude shock,” he said.

He said according to information made available to the party, Hon Namang was murdered at a provision store in Pankshin by some gunmen suspected to be assassins along with the owner of the store.

According to Bature, “Though details of this unacceptable and unfortunate incident are yet to be released by the security agencies, we as a party feel constrained and also seriously agitated as well as concerned about the circumstances leading to his death for some obvious reasons.”

He described the deceased as a vibrant, articulate and fearless spokesman who not only promoted and defended the ideals of the APC, but ensured that it maintained its hold of the state at all cost adding that his posture and disposition towards APC, especially on the Plateau, no doubt endeared him to many, though not without some harassments and intimidation by opponents.

“Without sounding immodest, as a party, we refuse to subscribe to the narratives being peddled around on the gruesome murder even when investigations have not been concluded.

“We pray God to grant Namang eternal rest and give his immediate and political family the fortitude to bear the loss”, he said.

The party called for thorough investigation into the matter by all relevant security agencies with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

Namang was shot to death at a provision store in Pankshin local government area on Saturday night.