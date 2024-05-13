Fourteen students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara in Kogi, abducted by bandits last Thursday have been rescued.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mr Bethrand Onuoha, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lokoja.

Earlier yesterday, troops of the Nigerian Army said the troops were joined by other security agents during a search and rescue operation within the vicinity of the incident to rescue nine of the students

The was contained in its official X handle.

The troops and other security agents also rescued 17 abducted passengers in Katsina State.

The CUSTECH students had been abducted by the bandits that invaded the institution while they were reading for their first semester examination slated to commence May 13.

“A combined team of security operatives, including local hunters, who ran after the bandits, successfully rescued 14 of the kidnapped students.

“One of the rescued students told us that 24 students were captured.

“The security operatives will not relent. We are determined to get the remaining students back alive and unhurt,” Onuoha said.

The state government also confirmed the rescue unhurt of the students by local hunters and other security agents.

It said their rescue took place a few hours after Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo visited the institution to assure parents of his commitment to securing the release of the students.

The commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo disclosed this on Sunday in a press statement.

He said the local vigilante men and security agents subdued the kidnappers in a shootout and fled in disarray leaving the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.

The statement also said many of the kidnapped students and even other people in captivity have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention, while many others were also rescued in the early hours of today.

“Security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

“In the sporadic gun battle to rescue our dear students, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws”.

Fanwo further commended security agencies who have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said the success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State.

In the Katsina abduction case, a combined security force rescued 17 abducted male passengers from bandits in the solar general area of Batsari local government of Katsina State.

The terrorists had seized the victims in a red Golf car and were pursued by the troops forcing them to flee and abandon the hostages without harm.

The troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, compelling them to abandon 17 kidnap victims, who were later safely returned to the care of Batsari local government officials.

According to a credible military source, the recorded success followed a distress call received on Saturday, May 11, 2024, that led to the prompt response of the Nigerian Army Team 9 troops, in collaboration with the State Police Command, Community Watch Corps (CWC), special hunters, and local hunters from Batsari, deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the combined security forces engaged the terrorists in a firefight and overwhelmed them by the superior firepower.

A statement issued by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Ibrahim Kaula, explained that “the extremists abandoned their abductees and fled into the surrounding nearby bush. All the abducted passengers were successfully rescued and have been released to the officials of Batsari LGA, the military source revealed.”

Meanwhile in Borno State, a notorious Boko Haram terrorist operating within the Garno village, in Dikwa local government area Alhaji Wosai, has surrendered to troops.

Wosai handed over his AK-47 rifle and a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.