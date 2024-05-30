Ad

A female lawyer, Barrister Rukayyat Mustafa who was abducted by suspected bandits on Sunday in Sokoto has been rescued.

Rukayyat was rescued on Wednesday alongside three other victims by a joint team of police operatives with military and vigilantes.

Narrating the event to newsmen at the Command headquarters, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police CP Hayatu Kaigama said, “On 26/05/2024 at about 0230hrs suspected bandits invaded Badon Runji Area Sokoto and kidnapped one Barrister Rukayya Mustapha ‘F’ and One Salim Abdulsalam.

“On 29/05/2024 police operatives from Yabo Division in conjunction with military and vigilante group acted on credible information went for rescue operation.

“The team went to the scene around Binji axis from where they traced footprints towards a forest where the suspected bandits/kidnappers were traced and routed which resulted to subsequent rescue of three victims, one suspect neutralised and one fatally injured,” the CP said.

He said ten (10) rounds of live ammunition, two solar panel, one Tecno mobile phone and blanket were recovered at the scene.

Prior to the police confirmation, Barrister Bashar Muazu Jodi had earlier hinted that the kidnapped lawyer had been freed.

Barrister Jodi said, “She regained her freedom Alhamdulillah. She was released yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon,” he said.

Asked whether ransom was paid for her release, a notary public and Principal Partner of the law firm where Mrs. Mustafa works, Barrister Fadinand Okotete said, “No, no. No ransom was paid.”