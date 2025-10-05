Security forces attached to Dandi local government area of Kebbi State have neutralised three suspected Lakurawa bandits.

Spokesman of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, made this known to Journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the incident occurred in Gorun Yamma village in Dandi local government after the bandits stormed the area.

He said, “When the Divisional Police Officer in Dandi local government received the information about the storm of the bandits in the area, he quickly mobilised a combined team of policemen and vigilantes to the scene and engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce gun battle which lasted for hours. The combined security forces successfully eliminated three Lakurawa bandits.

“As result, the rest of the bandits escaped to the forests with fatal gunshots and one unregistered red Honda motorcycle, AKA Boko Haram, was recovered from the scene.”

Abubakar further noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bello Sani, commended the personnel for their bravery and also urged them to sustain the existing synergy among them to curb the continued activities of Lakurawa bandits in the area and other parts of the state.