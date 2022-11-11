The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit commander known as Dogo Maikasuwa in a fierce gun battle with security forces.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, he said Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of the State.

The statement described Dogo as one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorising citizens of the general areas.

Aruwan added that Dogo led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnap victims when ransoms were delayed or considered meager.

He said the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by operatives in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.

The statement noted that the security forces after the fierce battle successfully neutralised the bandit leader and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles and one set of camouflage military fatigues.

Aruwan, however, said other bandits escaped with gun wounds.

“It was further gathered that one of them died from injuries sustained in the fierce battle, with his remains carried away by other fleeing elements.

“After an era of terrorizing citizens and evading security forces, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively report that the notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ has met his end.

“The development was made known in an operational feedback from security agencies. A blurred photograph of the neutralized bandit leader is attached with this statement.

“Painstaking investigations revealed atrocities he carried out with impunity in hard-to-reach locations.

“According to human intelligence sources, he was always dressed in green camouflage military fatigues and wielding an AK47 rifle. Such was his appearance during the duel with security forces which ultimately consumed him,” Aruwan said.

He added that the Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, received the security feedback with gratitude and commended the personnel for their bravery in the fierce battle against the bandits.