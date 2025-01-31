The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has warned that security agencies will monitor and deal with politicians inciting violence against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this while reacting to a viral video in which a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, was heard saying that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power.

Matawalle condemned in strong terms what he calle the reckless and inciting utterances regarding the leadership of President Tinubu.

He said, “Amaechi and others who think they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not fold its arms and allow any individual to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he stated.

“The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, will continue to monitor activities aimed at disrupting public peace and will ensure that anyone found culpable faces severe consequences.”

The Minister, in a statement by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, said Amaechi’s assertion did not only insult the intelligence of Nigerians but dangerously sought to radicalise the youth and destabilise the peace and security of the nation.

“It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest.” he said

Matawalle cautioned against any attempt to mislead young Nigerians with a warped narrative of violence and anarchy, emphasizing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by laws, not a jungle where power is seized through brute force.

“Let me make it clear: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilize this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness,” he warned.

The Minister said contrary to Amaechi’s claims, power is earned through democracy, not through intimidation, violence, or lawlessness.

He reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration remained committed to upholding peace, democratic values, and the security of all Nigerians.

“His commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering” he added.

The Minister said President Tinubu having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold.

Matawalle expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a decisive victory in the 2027 Presidential election.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to disregard the vituperations of Amaechi and his associates, whom he described as politically irrelevant and out of touch with current realities of national development.