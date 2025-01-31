Edo State Security Corps has arrested three men at Uromi in Esan North East local government area of the state for their alleged involvement in kidnapping.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Commander, Edo State Security Corps, retired Commissioner of Police Friday Ibadin, he said he responded to a distress call by a woman identified as Mrs. Ufuha Rita.

Ibadin said the distressed woman had after the call, hid herself in a bush from where his men on patrol searched for, and rescued her.

He added that his men had earlier been mobilised to patrol the area, following complaints by residents of the community about increased rate of kidnapping.

Ibadin said the woman was kept in a safe place after her rescue before the arrest of the suspects.

He warned criminal elements that Edo State would be hot for them unless they relocated to another state.

Ibadin said the three men will be handed over to the police for further interrogation into the matter.