Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has warned that security agencies will monitor and deal with politicians inciting violence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He stated this while reacting to Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation’s statement that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” to remain in power.

Matawalle condemned in strong terms the “reckless and inciting utterances” regarding the leadership of President Tinubu.

He said, “Amaechi and others who think they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not fold its arms and allow any individual to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he added.

“The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, will continue to monitor activities to disrupt public peace and ensure that anyone found culpable faces severe consequences.”

In a statement by the Director Information Ministry of Defence Henshaw Ogubike, the Minister said the assertion did not only insult the intelligence of Nigerians but dangerously sought to radicalise the youth and destabilise the peace and security of the nation.

“It is reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks.

At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest,” he said

Matawalle cautioned against any attempt to mislead young Nigerians with a warped narrative of violence and anarchy, emphasising that Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by laws, not a jungle where power is seized through brute force.

“Let me clarify: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilise this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness,” he warned.

The Minister said contrary to Amaechi’s claims, power is earned through democracy, not intimidation, violence, or lawlessness.

He reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration remains committed to upholding peace, democratic values, and the security of all Nigerians.

“His commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation is unwavering”, he added.

The Minister said President Tinubu, having experienced both military rule and democratic governance, would never undermine the very democracy he has fought to uphold.

Matawalle expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a decisive victory in the 2027 Presidential election.

Therefore, he called on Nigerians to disregard Amaechi and his associates’ vituperations, which he described as politically irrelevant and out of touch with the current realities of national development.