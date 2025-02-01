The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has commenced construction of the Invictus Centre for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will house wounded personnel in Abuja.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the groundbreaking marked a major step in Nigeria’s journey towards enhancing resolve and commitment to providing comprehensive care for its brave men and women who have endured physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

He said the launch of the construction of a state-of-the-art facility would ensure the physical and mental well-being of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

General Musa reiterated that the military profession is one of the world’s most demanding and perilous careers. It requires physical strength, technical expertise, mental resilience, emotional fortitude, and unwavering commitment to duty.

“Our societies must recognise and honour their sacrifices to provide adequate support for their physical and mental well-being and ensure its veterans are cared for after service.

He continued, “The Invictus Center is thus designed to offer innovative rehabilitation programs for military medicine and psychology experts.”

He explained that the programmes would focus on holistic recovery, addressing both physical injuries sustained during service as well as mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“The Center will, therefore, serve as a sanctuary where our soldiers and veterans can receive medical treatment and psychological support tailored to their unique medical challenges.

“This centre will not operate in isolation but partner with our other medical facilities, non-governmental organisations, and other internal bodies dedicated to veteran affairs.

With these partnerships, we will create an environment that promotes understanding, compassion, and support for those who have sacrificed so much.”

The Defence Chief stated further that the choice of the location considered the strategic disposition of existing landmarks, including the presence of military facilities, sufficient space for future expansion, and proximity to the airport.

Accordingly, “this location will enable challenged individuals from outside the federal capital territory to easily access the facility without going through the city centre,” he said.

He said the centre symbolises buildings and a sanctuary of hope, healing, and empowerment for wounded and sick personnel.

“Let this centre remain a beacon of support and resilience where our heroes can rebuild their lives, rediscover their strengths, and reintegrate into society with dignity and purpose.

This centre is a testament to our gratitude and a promise that we will always stand by you, no matter our challenges. It will embody that spirit, empowering our heroes to take charge of their futures and inspiring generations to come,” he said.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, said the centre, which is the first of its kind in Africa, aims to provide a state-of-the-art facility that will aid the rehabilitation and psychological recovery of the wounded, injured, sick officers, soldiers, and veterans of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said, “Our soldiers are the pillars of our nation’s security and freedom. They face unimaginable challenges, both on international battlefields and here at home—some return with visible and invisible scars, and many with sacrifices that cannot be measured.

“In line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this centre will give hope for the recovery and reintegration of our gallant troops. This centre will serve as a home for training and as a place for health and wellness programs and social development through sports, among others. As we begin this construction, let us remember that this centre represents not just bricks and mortar but the aspirations of our people. It signifies our resilience, dedication and unwavering belief in our dear nation’s potential,” he added.

The Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry, represented by David Wiseman, said the groundbreaking was an important milestone in improving recovery and rehabilitation for service personnel.

He expressed hope that generations of future competitors for future games will gain help, hope and happiness as they pass through the Armed Forces of Nigeria Invictus Centre. The Project Manager, Engr Gambo Gimbal, said the project was designed to be completed in 13 months.