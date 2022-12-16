A newly acquired combat drone, imported for use on innocent citizens in the South-East by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the paramilitary organization of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been intercepted and seized by security operatives in Imo State.

The combat drone, which was modeled like agricultural equipment, was said to have been brought in from China and primed to be used by IPOB when the security agencies swapped on them and recovered the drone.

A source, who was involved in the operations, told LEADERSHIP that the drone was just one of many, which have already been ordered by the group from different parts of the world in the bid to launch a full-blown war on innocent citizens.

Also, the sources said the outlawed group had devised a more daring method of attack on innocent citizens as the security agencies also recovered 225 pieces of dynamite and other dangerous explosives in Amaebu, Ebenator community in Orsu local government area of the State.

As part of the new strategies, IPOB now uses land mines to protect their camps in Imo and Anambra States in order to prevent security agencies from attacking them.

“They have devised the means of using telecom masks to monitor their environment by mounting cameras on telecom masks, where they monitor the city and launch attack on any part of the city at will,” one of the sources said.

The sources said the outlawed group, in recent times, have launched dangerous attacks on the people in the South-East, killing and maiming innocent people.

A security expert, Iyke Ike, while speaking on the discoveries, said it was time the State and Federal Governments join hands to address the rising IPOB and ESN criminal profile.

He called for a decisive action against the group before they turn into something more dangerous as it is already.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the IPOB is being torn apart due to fight for the control of funds.

LEADERSHIP learnt from a reliable source close to the group after the arrest and detention of Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed disciple of the IPOB leader has assumed control of the IPOB funds stashed all over the world.

The source said one of the accounts of the group in Germany with about $700,000 is currently causing problems as Ekpa was trying to take control of the accounts against the the supporters of Kanu, who still believe he is the leader of IPOB.

Recall that Epka had been at the forefront of the current attacks in the South-East and he just ended the five-day sit-at-home order in the region, which totally crippled activities of the area.

Ekpa declared the completion of the five-day sit-at-home order in a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday night, calling it “historic and successful” for Biafraland.

Ekpa further declared in the video that the South-East area will not host the 2023 elections, citing it as a “sacrifice” that the people of Biafra must make.