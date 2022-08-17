Stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, Community Development Associations, among others have called on Lagos State government to ban operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada riders across the state in order curb the security threats its continuous usage pose to the residents .

It would be recalled that sometime on May 18, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on the operations in in six local government areas and nine local council development areas to curtail the unruly activities of the riders following several complaints over the growing menace and nuisance constituted by Okada riders in the state.

The stakeholders in a communique issued at the end of a forum tagged, ‘’Okada Ban What Next’’ organised by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy and Ministry of Transportation, held in Lagos, resolved that,’’ The enforcement of the ban on Okada should be sustained to ensure that the gains of the ban are not reversed. The pockets of riders still found operating on forbidden routes, especially highways, should bearrest and be made to face the consequences of their actions.

‘’The military and the police should sustain their partnership with the State Government to ensure that their officers stop flouting the ban in the specified local governments and local council development areas.

‘’The Lagos State government should enforce a total ban on Okada to further improve safety and security in Lagos.’’

The stakeholders insisted that any Okada rider found flouting the law and attacking Law enforcement officers , agencies should be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

They added that, “cutting edge technology (street lights, CCTV, drones) be deployed to monitor traffic incidents and enhance security across the state.

According to statistics by state government, almost three months after the commencement of the Okada ban enforcement in some parts of the state, crime and accident rates have reduced by 86 per cent and 63.7 per cent respectively in Lagos.