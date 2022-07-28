Barely 72 hours after the Presidential Brigade Guards came under attack by terrorists in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in an emergency security meeting with the Service Chiefs on Thursday.

The meeting holding at the State House, has in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Others include the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, among others.