One of the most universal necessities for life is safe drinking water. Being essential for human existence, safe drinking water is a human birthright. It acts as a catalyst for progress, contributes to good health, and community resilience.

On November 11, 2023, Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Co. Ltd. (SEEPCO) organised an event themed ‘Safe Drinking Water, Healthy Living’ with mothers and children from the Otto community, Lagos Island LGA at Otto Primary School, Ijora-Olopa, Lagos State.

The initiative was dedicated to ensuring that women in the communities have access to sustainable and safe drinking water. 1,180 Water Purifiers (Water Guards) were distributed to the Otto Community, Lagos Island LGA of the State.

Special dignitaries who honoured the event included Mr.Olatunji Saheed – Executive Director, Distribution Department, Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State, Engr. Mrs. Oridami Bright – Assistant Director Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State, Mr. Lanre Adetayo – Southwest Water Lead, Society for Family Health, Lagos State, Hon. Azeez Oloto – Councillor, Otto Community Ward, Otto Community, Lagos State, Mr. Muheez Salako – Chairman Otto Community Development Association, Otto Community, Lagos State and Mrs. Babalaye Oluwakemi Abeni – Chairperson World Health Community, Otto Community, Lagos State.

At the event, Mr. Olatunji Saheed – Executive Director, Distribution Department, Lagos Water Corporation, Lagos State, said, ‘Water is connected to every form of life. Contaminated water can lead to a variety of preventable health risks in a community. Access to safe drinking water is crucial for good outcomes in healthiness which influences all attributes of human growth. This initiative by SEEPCO can help decrease the high prevalence of water-borne diseases and improve the quality of life for the community.’

Safe drinking water must be among the highest priorities for every community. Water is bountiful, what is needed is to ensure that it is treated, purified, and made available by safe means. Reliable access to safe drinking water endorses healthy ecosystems.

Mr. Muheez Salako – Chairman Otto Community Development Association, Lagos State, said, ‘Providing safe drinking water has become a challenge for humankind. We want to thank SEEPCO for understanding our challenges and to strengthen the Otto community through safe drinking water.’

Safe drinking water is at the heart of SEEPCO, and it aims to build favourable, empowered, and prosperous community. The company is dedicated to encouraging the right to safe drinking water a reality.