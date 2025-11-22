Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr Segun Awolowo Jnr., who died on Thursday at the age of 62.

Soludo, in a condolence message issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, described Awolowo as a renowned lawyer, patriot and a prominent figure in Nigeria’s investment and export sector.

He said Awolowo, a grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, upheld the values of integrity, service and leadership for which the Awolowo family is known.

He added that the deceased made significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and worked passionately to strengthen trade and investment across Africa.

The governor noted that Awolowo, who served as Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2013 to 2021, led initiatives that promoted economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

He recalled that in July 2021, Awolowo was unanimously elected President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations for ECOWAS member states.

Soludo said the election was a testament to his commitment to advancing Nigeria’s position in the global market.

“His death is a great loss to his family, Ogun State, the nation and the African continent.

“I condole with the Awolowo family, the Ogun State Government, friends and associates of the deceased, and I pray for the repose of his soul and comfort for those he left behind,” he said. (NAN)