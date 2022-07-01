The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has called on Nigerians to support the position of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against the call by some state governors to allow citizens to carry arms in self-defence.

The group warned that citizens bearing arms will worsen the already lingering insecurity challenge in the country and asked the affected governors to rescind the decision.

The Zamfara State government had in a statement on Saturday directed residents to arm themselves against bandits in the State.

The directive was, however, faulted by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Monday.

Irabor said the call was not right, as the armed forces and other security agencies are there to handle the challenges.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said allowing the citizens to carry arms will also affect the success of the 2023 general election, adding that “politicians will use the opportunity to arm thugs.”

The group said the CDS and the military authorities were much aware of the dangerous consequences of allowing the citizens to bear arms.

The statement reads, “We may not be aware of the dangers associated with allowing the citizens to bear arms. The Armed Forces of Nigeria are privileged to have all information and we should allow them sort out the security challenges.

“Allowing people to start carrying arms may likely deepen the security challenges and take it to uncontrollable levels.

“The Nigerian military has so far shown capacity in dealing with the security challenges. Politicians should not be allowed to compound the situation.”

UAG also sided the position of some lawyers in the country who described the directive by the Zamfara State government as unlawful.