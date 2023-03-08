Senator-elect for Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson Henry, has received his certificate of return from the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

After receiving the certificate at the International Conference Centre, in Abuja yesterday, Dickson promised to use the opportunity of his return to the Senate to pursue the review of the constitution, restructuring, development of Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta among others.

He urged the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to give the deserved attention to the burning issue of restructuring the country.

The senator also commended his colleagues in the Electoral Committee for the work done, which resulted in the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), adding that a lot of work still needs to be done.

He said, “This opportunity to spend a full tenure in the Senate is an opportunity to consolidate on most of the achievements and the foundations laid. The next four years will see a renewed work on constitution amendment and the pursuit of restructuring.

“I will urge whoever is the president to ensure that the restructuring of Nigeria comes to the fore.

“We will work for environmental justice for our people, we will work for inclusion of our people in all aspects of our nation’s life and we will work for the Federal Government to support the development of Bayelsa state. Key development should not be left to the state government to handle.

“The same goes for the oppressed and deprived Ijaw people, for whom every opportunity I have will be utilized to ensure that they benefit from key Federal projects either directly from the federation or development agencies,” he said.