Sokoto State APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako has enjoined women voters to continue to defend their votes in order to deepen democracy in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

The lawmaker who gave the advice in a message to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day on Wednesday, said the contribution of women voters to the survival of democracy has been immeasurable.

He explained that in his immediate Constituency of Sokoto, women have been in the forefront of active participation in elections for decades, saying that they should sustain the tempo of their commitment to democratic governance by ensuring that their votes continue to count.

Wamako, in the statement, noted that Sokoto State and indeed Nigeria’s democratic space would not have recorded success stories without the valuable contribution of women to campaigning and voting.

“On this occasion of the International Women’s Day for the year 2023, I salute the resilience of our womenfolk and commitment to voting in all elections as active participants in political transition in general. I pray that Allah almighty bless input of our women in ensuring the deepening of democracy and I wish to enjoin them to embrace the culture of defending their votes anywhere, anyday because they have the constitutional rights to do so”, Wamakko pointed out in the statement.