The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe at the weekend, lived up to her promise of providing social amenities for residents of the FCT with the commissioning of a road project in Karu, a satellite town in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The construction of the 0.6-kilometre Ishan Road, a project of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, was facilitated by Senator Kingibe.

A statement issued by the senior special assistant, media/press secretary to the senator, Nana Kazaure, said Sen Kingibe is calling for unity in the FCT.

“As I have come here to commission this project today, I will Insha Allah do many more like that. I am also proud and honoured to be here today and I hope all these things will unify us. Unity is what we need in this country. As I said in my campaign, I am part Hausa, part Yoruba and part Igbo. I consider myself the symbol of Abuja. I am the sister of everybody and I want us to think of each other as brothers and sisters,” Kingibe said.

The contract for the construction and rehabilitation of the road was awarded in late 2023 with a 10-week completion period.

After commissioning the road, Kingibe proceeded to Gwagwalada in the South of FCT where she performed the ground breaking ceremony of a 50-bed Hospital in Dobi, a community in Gwagwalada.

While performing the ceremony, Kingibe said, “This community for a long time has been expecting a hospital. Now, within three to four months, you will get a hospital”.

Before the ceremony, the lawmaker visited the district head of the community, Ismaila Nda Dagmba.

Also, the same day (Saturday), Senator Kingibe celebrated with Abuja School for the Deaf in Kuje as its students celebrated their Cultural Day.

Kingibe promised to do what she could to provide employment and empowerment for Kawu youths and women as well as provide good access roads, community electrification and other amenities, to improve the lives of inhabitants of Kawu.