The Senate has commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for the swift rescue of dozens of kidnap victims in Kwara and Niger States, even as it warned that attacks on schools and places of worship across the country had reached alarming levels.

Advertisement

The commendation followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Asiru Yisa (Kwara South) titled: “Urgent Need to Address Escalating Insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States – Call for Immediate and Comprehensive Federal Intervention.”

Presenting the motion, Yisa said he was “deeply disturbed” by the attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, where armed assailants killed two worshippers and abducted 38 congregants — all of whom have since been rescued.

Advertisement

He also raised concerns over reports that military personnel were withdrawn from a school in Kebbi State just hours before bandits attacked and abducted several students.

“Credible reports indicate military personnel were withdrawn from the affected Kebbi school just hours before the bandits struck, raising grave questions that demand transparent and urgent investigation,” he said.

The Senate further warned that internal collaborators were aiding bandits with intelligence, logistics and escape routes.

Lawmakers also noted that criminals continued to exploit porous forest corridors such as the Kwara–Kogi axis, the Kebbi–Zamfara route and Niger’s Shiroro–Rafi–Munya belt.

They highlighted vulnerable communities including Eruku, Isapa and Koro — where a retired Army General and traditional ruler was recently killed — and condemned the deplorable state of the Idofian–Omu-Aran–Eruku–Egbe–Kabba highway, which they described as an easy escape route for criminals.

The chamber praised President Tinubu for what it called his “exemplary leadership and swift response” to the attacks, noting his decision to cancel foreign trips in order to personally coordinate rescue efforts.

“We commend Tinubu and security agencies for rapid interventions and urge sustained operations until all abductees nationwide are freed,” the Senate declared.

Lawmakers also mandated the Army, Police, DSS and Defence Intelligence Bureau to intensify intelligence-driven operations across the affected states, and called for the establishment of a Joint Task Force (JTF) for the Kwara–Kogi corridor, with operating bases in Eruku, Babanla, Oke-Ero and Isanlu.

The Senate acknowledged the “courage, unity and resilience” of communities in the three states, as well as the efforts of vigilante groups.

It also urged residents to remain vigilant and resist internal collaborators who undermine national security.

After observing a two-minute silence in honour of victims, the Senate directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief to families and communities affected by school closures and violence.

The chamber further resolved to engage the United States and allied parliaments to strengthen cooperation on intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism training and technological support.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said the security challenges confronting the nation are surmountable but require international support.

“We should seek assistance from overseas, urging collaboration with global partners to stem the crisis,” he said.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele described the current wave of insecurity as a turning point that must not be treated as business as usual.

He warned that the nation risks severe consequences if decisive action is not taken. While he welcomed the safe rescue of abducted victims, he expressed concern that no information had been provided on terrorists neutralized during the operations.

Referencing debates in the House of Representatives where some members had called for a shutdown of the National Assembly, Bamidele cautioned lawmakers against grandstanding.

Opposition senator Enyinnaya Abaribe criticized attempts to blame past administrations, insisting that the current government must take responsibility for the present security failures.

He also cited reports that troops withdrew shortly before the attack on the Kebbi school.

“Who asked them? Nobody knows. If I were the Commander-in-Chief, I would demand answers,” Abaribe said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio noted reports that the location of a brigadier general killed in Borno was compromised, raising fears of internal sabotage.

He also expressed concern that despite security advisories and defensive training given to students in Kebbi, bandits still invaded the school unhindered.

Tensions rose when Senator Seriake Dickson warned that Nigeria was “losing prestige and integrity before our eyes,” accusing the majority caucus of managing the crisis instead of confronting it.

His remarks triggered an uproar from APC lawmakers, prompting his microphone to be switched off.

As some lawmakers continued to claim that security agencies know the locations and motives of bandits, Akpabio cautioned against framing the crisis along religious or sectional lines.

“This is orchestrated to damage the image of democracy. There is nothing like targeting Muslims or Christians. It is an attack on all. This country is under attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Adams Oshiomhole defended President Tinubu, saying he was doing his best under difficult circumstances.

He demanded a probe into the troop withdrawal before the Kebbi school attack.

“Who ordered the military to withdraw? That person should be tried for terrorism,” he said, adding that the Senate had adopted this demand among its resolutions.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that bandits stormed a school hostel in Kebbi last Monday, abducting 24 female students.

This was followed by attacks on a church vigil in Eruku, Kwara State, where 38 worshippers were kidnapped, and a mass abduction at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, where over 300 pupils and teachers were seized — incidents that have sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures.