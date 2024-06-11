Ad

The Senate has passed the total of N98.5 billion as the 2024 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Supplementary Appropriation Bill at the plenary on Tuesday.

The bill was presented and adopted by the Vice Chairman of the Committee on FCT, Senator Osita Ngwu (PDP-Enugu).

In his presentation, Senator Ngwu highlighted that in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, the 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation bill had its first reading on May 15.

After the second reading on June 6, the bill was subsequently referred to the Committee on FCT for further legislative action.

Ad More Details

Senator Ngwu explained that the committee, in line with the relevant sections of the constitution, held meetings with the FCT minister and other officials of the FCT Administration, to deliberate on the budgetary processes.

The FCT administration had proposed the sum of N98.5 billion for the 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation, aiming to augment priority areas of the FCT statutory appropriation capital expenditure.

The committee, after thorough consideration, recommended the approval of N98.5 billion for the 2024 FCT statutory supplementary appropriation.

Senator Ngwu highlighted that the committee worked in collaboration with the House of Representatives to present a unified version of the appropriation bill for the Senate’s consideration.

“On behalf of the committee, I hereby present the recommendations for the consideration and passage of the FCT statutory supplementary appropriation bill into law,” Ngwu stated.

Details of the bill among others, include N48.5 billion for local engineering services, N18 billion for education secretariat of the FCT, N16 billion for the Department of Transportation, and N16 billion for public building projects.