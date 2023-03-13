Apex Igbo socio-cultural organsation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has joined other Nigerians and groups to drum support for the Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi to be elected as the Senate president of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Other notable Igbo leaders who have also joined in the campaign for the emergence of Umahi as the next Senate president are traditional rulers, Elders’ Council among others.

They said Umahi remains the best hand for the office from the South East given his track record of passion for service delivery.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Umahi has demonstrated democratic tolerance without penchant for sectional politics.

Isiguzoro said it is obviously fair that the Senate president of the new dispensation should emerge from the South East geo-political zone, adding that beyond the consideration of the South East for the position, more important is the choice of the occupant of the position.

He posited that Nigeria currently need politicians with spread of acceptance and without bias of religion, ethnicity.

“Umahi fits in this. When some politicians here were pursuing selfish interests, Umahi who is currently the Senator- elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone took his people into the mainstream of Nigerian politics, just like he saw tomorrow. He has made friends across the divide, he has demonstrated tolerance for all sections and strata, so is most fitted for the cap.”

“For the interest of unity, for the gains of Umahi’s proven commitment to one Nigeria, infrastructure and human development, also for the Igbo interest and need to galvanize support for our long-sought chance to have one of us stride to presidency in the near future, we seek the support of all to enthrone Umahi as the next Senate President.”

Similarly, the State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress APC, Ebonyi State also yesterday made a presentation to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu recommending Umahi for his gracious consideration as the next Senate President while looking forward to South East producing the Senate president.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Mr. Stanley Emegha, said the governor has the most broad-based and acceptable credentials to lead the Red Chambers in the incoming democratic dispensation of renewed hope.