Concerned Arewa Groups under the auspices of Truly and Fully Arewa Movement of Nigeria has called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Lagos West senatorial election.

The spokesperson of the group, Prince Elijah Jibrin made the demand while addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna.

According to him, the said election was disrupted in 7,000 polling units across 10 local government areas of Lagos State.

Prince Jibrin reiterated that the election was marred by a lot of irregularities, thereby calling on INEC to cancel the Lagos West senatorial election.

He said, “We are calling for cancellation of the election by INEC setting aside a new date for fresh election in the entire 7,000 polling units across the LGAs.

“We are also calling on the local and international observers to draw the attention of INEC with immediate effect.

“Hoodlums destroyed BVAS machines and thereby disrupting the entire process. Electoral materials arrived at the most of the polling units at about 12noon”.