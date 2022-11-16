After Monday’s Appeal Court judgement, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has headed for the Supreme Court for final determination.

The appellate court had set aside the Federal High Court judgement, which affirmed Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District race,

Akpabio, who is vice chairman of the APC Presidential Campaigns Council, who spoke yesterday through his chief press secretary (CPS), Jackson Udom, rejected the judgement, maintaining that “I will approach the highest court in the land to seek redress.”

He also advised his supporters, party members and all his constituents to “remain calm and law-abiding, as the campaigns continue for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom North West, Akwa Ibom State and the Nigeria at large.

“My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, directing the INEC to delist my name from their list as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said appeal though orders were made against me and my interest.

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgement to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a lawyer by training and a law abiding citizen of this country, and I am bound by our laws and judgements emanating from our courts including the one under reference.”