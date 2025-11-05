The Senate, on Wednesday, suspended the confirmation hearing on the nomination of Kingsley Udeh (SAN) as minister following the absence of a mandatory security clearance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the plenary, announced that the confirmation hearing could not hold until the chamber received the required security report on the nominee.

“The confirmation of the minister-nominee would have been next on the list, but we need security clearance,” Akpabio told his colleagues.

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday requested the Senate to confirm Udeh, from Enugu State, as minister. The request was contained in a letter read by Akpabio during plenary.

The President said the nomination was made in line with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers him to appoint ministers subject to Senate confirmation.

Udeh’s nomination followed the resignation of Uche Nnaji, former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who stepped down last month amid controversy over his academic credentials — including questions surrounding a degree allegedly obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Nnaji, the only cabinet member from Enugu State, resigned after mounting public pressure and calls for his replacement, leaving the state without representation in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

After reading the President’s letter on Tuesday, Akpabio referred Udeh’s nomination to the Committee of the Whole for screening and further legislative action.

However, when the matter came up on the Order Paper on Wednesday, Akpabio announced that the confirmation hearing would not proceed due to the pending clearance.

He hinted, however, that one of the Senators had informed him that the nominee was already on his way to the National Assembly with the security clearance letter.

But, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) cautioned against compromising institutional procedures, insisting that the Senate must not act outside established norms.

“This is an institution. I have nothing against the young man; I know him. But let’s respect this institution. You can’t wait for the nominee because he’s coming with a security clearance letter. No, that’s not done,” Ningi said.

In response, Akpabio clarified that the Senate had no intention of waiting indefinitely, saying, “I don’t even have any intention of waiting for anybody because after screening them, you don’t see them again.”

The Senate President then directed the Senate Leader to move a motion for a closed-door session to deliberate on “national issues.” The motion was seconded, and the lawmakers subsequently dissolved into an executive session.