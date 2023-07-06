Senate Throws Out Motion On N500bn Bank Loan

The Senate yesterday rejected a motion to reintroduce a 9th Senate’s motion on the N500 billion Development Bank loan.

The motion, titled, “Uneven Disbursement Of Half A Trillion Naira Loan To The Six Geopolitical Zones By The Development Bank Of Nigeria,” introduce by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, was rejected on the ground that he presented the same motion in the 9th Senate.

Ndume said there was a huge disparity and uneven disbursement of half a trillion naira loan by the Development Bank of Nigeria to the six geopolitical zones in the country in 2021.

He said the Bank’s Annual Integrated Statutory Report 2021 obtained by him on July 13, 2022, from the its website showed that the bank disbursed loans worth N483, 000, 000, 000 out of which only 11 per cent went to the 19 states of northern Nigeria, while 47 per cent went to Lagos State alone.

He also noted that the 11 per cent of the loan that went to the entire northern totals about N53.1bn while the 47 per cent that went to Lagos State alone totals about N227bn.

Ndume further added that the South-West accessed the lion’s share which was 57 per cent of the total loan, which was estimated to be about N274, 740, 000,000 only.