Police Nab 2 Hackers For Defrauding 1000 Bank Accounts

The Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of two members of a syndicate linked to the hacking of no fewer than 1000 bank accounts in Nigeria.

Confirming the arrest, Zone 2 Police Command spokesperson, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu,a Superintendent of Police disclosed in a release yesterday that the suspects specialized in hacking local banks, were apprehended where they were hiding in Ogun State, due to a petition by the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Idris- Adamu who identified the suspects as Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50 said the Force is intensifying efforts to arrest other syndicates linked to the crime.

According to the release, “On May 8, 2023, a petition was submitted by United Bank for Africa to the Assistant Inspector General of Police that there are some syndicates that specialize in internet fraud of various banks in Nigeria, most especially United Bank for Africa, in which they hack into customers’ accounts and move their monies.

“Based on the petition, the AIG raised a team of detectives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit, who swung into action with the aid of modern technology, and two suspects, Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50, were tracked down at their hideout in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

‘’However, the suspects confessed to having committed the crime while confirming that they have many syndicates across the country as they deploy software to hack into customers’ accounts and transfer their money from any bank they wish.