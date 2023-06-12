Senate: Why Senators-elect Should Support Akpabio/Jibrin Candidacy – Arewa Women, Focus Groups 

As candidates continue to jostle for the Senate Presidency seat of the 10th National Assembly, two supports group, the Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shettima and the 100% Focus Group has urged senators-elect to back the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio.

The leader of Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shetima, Hajia Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi and the chairman of 100% Focus Group, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed stated this on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

Stressing that the nation was in a healing and reconciliation process,