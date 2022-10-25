The second phase of Solar Light Projects for communities in Kogi West Senatorial district of Kogi State will commence this week.

A statement from the media office of Senator Smart Adeyemi and made available to journalists in Abuja disclosed that the second phase will kick start in Kabba/Bunu LGA and other LGAS in the Senatorial District and will cover over Two Hundred (200) Communities.

“The project which is billed to cover an estimated fifty nine (59) Wards within the eighty five (85) wards of the Senatorial District is making giant strides and gathering momentum towards completion.

“This is in fulfilment of the campaign promises made by Senator Adeyemi specifically that dividends of Democracy must be brought home to the people of Kogi West Senatorial District.

“He is resolute in continuing to deliver on quality representation for his people at the red chamber and will not renege on his mandate until June 2023, when he will be expected to bow out of the Senate as an undisputable outstanding Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

An estimated one thousands poles will be constructed in the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial districts while four Hundred and fifty Solar poles had earlier been provided in the first phase of the scheme tagged, “Project Light Up Kogi West”.

To ensure feedback from residents of the Communities to benefit from the project, coordinators of this second phase will comprise of a minimum of three indigenes per local Government to be nominated.

“Their names will be released accordingly for public consumption before the process flags off. This is to ensure the strict adherence to the even distribution of the solar poles to nooks and crannies of the local governments and most importantly, to ensure due diligence and accountability.”

Some of the residents of the beneficiary communities commended the initiative of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Comrade Gbaiyegun Sunday,

President Kabba Youths for Good Governance, thanked the lawmaker for always responding promptly to the demands of the community.

He said: “The people Kabba will always be extremely grateful to him, because each and every time we are faced with difficulties, he has always been the first to take a stance. This gives all of us the impression that electing him to serve as our representative was never a wrong choice on our part as residents of this constituency.”

Honourable Ishola David, from

Yagba Federal Constituency equally thanked the federal lawmaker.

“The first and second Solar Lights Distribution across Kogi West has gone a long way illuminating the towns and villages in the Various communities.

“The areas that were dark before are now visible in the night, giving room for people to see clearly.

“Bad people who operates in the dark in the past because of the solar lights now their operations has been reduced drastically.

“The presence of the Solar lights has given more live to people to stay very late for their petty businesses which has increased local economy.

“The Solar lights has given room for more recreational activities and interactions. People now live without fear of low power supply.

“Our people are very happy and thankful for the Solar lights because it has brightened the communities. The social and economy activities has improved. We thank Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi for discharging his legislative works for the betterment of Kogi West Residents.”

Alhaji Uba Sadi Abubakar who lives in Lokoja Local Government said Solar Street light for Lokoja is already making a positive impact in the streets.

“The Solar Street light were installed in a very strategic places where in most cases are battling with criminal and Cultist activities.

“The good people of Lokoja appreciate the Senator good gesture for lighting up their Federal Constituency.”