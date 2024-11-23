The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has donated 1,000 motorcycles to the Kano State Police Command to enhance its operations and strengthen security efforts in the state.

The handover ceremony took place on Saturday at the State Police Command headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

The motorcycles are expected to aid officers in reaching remote areas and responding to emergencies more efficiently.

Speaking at the event, Senator Barau, who represents Kano North, commended the police for their dedication to safeguarding Kano State. “You constantly risk your lives to ensure our continued safety. Therefore, it is our duty to assist you with the necessary tools to make your jobs easier,” he said.

The Senator also announced plans to distribute additional motorcycles across other senatorial zones in the coming months.

“We have provided enough motorcycles to cater to the needs of the Kano North zone, and the rest have been handed over to the headquarters. In the months ahead, we will bring more motorcycles for Kano Central and South senatorial zones,” he pledged.

He urged private citizens to play their part in supporting the Police Force, regardless of political affiliations, emphasising that community safety is a shared responsibility.