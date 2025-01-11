The gale of defection rocking the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has continued as Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Abbas, who served as the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in Kano State until last month, announced his defection from the NNPP during a visit to the Kano residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Friday night.

In the past six months, hundreds of leaders of the NNPP from across the 44 local government areas of the State have dumped NNPP and the Kwankwsiyya Movement together with thousands of their supporters.

Tagged the ‘Barau Tsunami’, the defection galore saw thousands of NNPP members thrashing their red caps, the symbol of the Kwankwsiyya Movement, and embracing the APC.

Following the calls by some NNPP leaders that the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, should take charge of governance firmly in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, and five commissioners, including Hon. Abbas, were sacked last month.

During his visit to the Kano residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Hon. Abbas announced his defection, pledging to work towards the success of the APC across Kano State and beyond.

Senator Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, received Hon. Abbas, together with the APC Chairman in Kano State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas (Ɗan Sarki, Jikan Sarki), and other party leaders.

The Deputy President of the Senate assured Abbas, a dedicated grassroots mobiliser, of the APC’s unwavering commitment to building a better future for the people of Kano State and all Nigerians.

While stressing that APC was big enough to accommodate all lovers of the country, he said they would continue to promote the values of good governance, inclusivity, and service to humanity.