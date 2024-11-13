Senator representing Kano South in the National Assembly, Kawu Sumaila, has demanded a public apology and retraction from the Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Hashim Dungurawa over alleged defamatory statements made against him.

The lawmaker, through a letter by his counsel, Barr. Sunusi Musa, SAN, also issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the apology and retraction, threatening legal action if the demands were not met.

In the letter dated November 12, 2024, Sunusi alleged that the NNPP chairman made damaging claims including corrupt practices, election rigging, and political backstabbing against his client during an interview he granted Freedom Radio.

According to the letter, the allegations were also spread widely on social media and messaging platforms, casting doubt on Kawu’s integrity and political record.

“The attention of our client was drawn to a radio programme in which you made serious allegations of corrupt practices, election rigging, and political backstabbing against our client,” the letter stated.

‘’In the interview, you falsely accused our client of serious crimes in the Hausa Language,” the letter said.

According to Sunusi, the allegations included claims that Kawu had misappropriated public funds allocated for the provision of water and the construction of a stadium in Sumaila local government area while he served in the House of Representatives.

Additionally, Dungurawa was also alleged to have accused Kawu of receiving $80 million from a fellow lawmaker, Abubakar Kabiru Bichi to influence the outcome of the 2023 Kano State governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘’The above statement was intended to tarnish our client’s hard-earned reputation by portraying him as a corrupt public office holder, election rigger, money launderer, and untrustworthy politician.

‘’Our client is a reputable politician who has built a reputation as an advocate of good governance and always practices the same in all the positions he finds himself in. He has built his reputation over the years,”

the lawyer said.

Sunusi detailed Senator Kawu’s longstanding public service record, describing him as “a trustworthy politician known for his integrity” and highlighting his three terms in the House of Representatives, where he served as deputy minority leader, subsequently as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters.

The lawyers maintained that the lawmaker has never faced allegations of corruption or election malpractice throughout his political career.

“Our client has never been accused of money laundering, corrupt practice, or election rigging in all the positions our client has served,” the letter added, declaring, “It is, therefore, unacceptable to our client for you to impute such serious crimes against our client.”

Kawu’s therefore demanded a retraction of the statement from Dungurawa “in the same manner you made it,” and issuance of a public apology with wide publicity in two national newspapers within the 24-hour period.

The legal practitioner warned that failure to accede to these demands by Dungurawa will compelled the senator to seek legal redress in a court of law.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NNPP chairman is yet to respond to the letter as at the time of filing this report.