As part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Education, the Senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has announced the launch of SkoolMeIRETI programme through her Indigenous People of Abuja Democratic Development Agenda (IPADDA) initiative.

Themed “Empowering Indigenous Futures: Inclusive Education for Lasting Peace,” the initiative aligns with the UN Global Theme, “Learning for Lasting Peace.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Ireti Kingibe noted that in a global landscape marked by rising conflicts, inequality, intolerance, and discrimination, the IPADDA Initiative emphasises the significance of a

transformed and inclusive education system as a proactive, long-term solution.

She said, “This initiative portrays education as a powerful tool for conflict prevention and the cultivation of enduring peace, guaranteeing that every learner, irrespective of their background, can exercise their inherent human right to accessible and fair-quality education.

“The IPADDA Initiative represents a step forward in the collective commitment to education for peace and sustainable development, aligning with the objectives set forth by UNESCO for the International Day of Education 2024.

“This initiative is anchored on the podium of the National Policy on Inclusive Education in Nigeria and reaffirms Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe’s commitment to championing the cause of indigenous education,

contributing to the creation of just, inclusive, and peacefulsocieties.

“As we mark a momentous occasion with the launch of the IPADDA

Initiative, our commitment to fostering education for peace and sustainable growth stands unwavering. We remain dedicated to cultivating an inclusive learning environment where every indigenous student can thrive and contribute to the building of a peaceful

society.

“We invite stakeholders and recipients to become an integral part of this transformative journey.”

The SkoolMeIRETI programme intends to address pressing challenges faced by indigenous communities within the FCT.

With a specific focus on indigenous people of Abuja, the IPADDA Initiative aimed to bridge educational gaps, combat extreme poverty,

and tackle health disparities.

In collaboration with the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), the initiative acknowledged the educational disparities affecting indigenous populations in Africa.

Supported by SIPAD (Sustainable Investments & Partnerships for Abuja Development), created by Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, the Pan-Abuja SDG Impact Investment Office, the IPADDA Initiative was poised to make a lasting impact.

Senator Ireti Kingibe’s vision to empower over 500 Indigenous People of Abuja annually materialised through a strategic Scholarship Trust for Educational Development.

The IPADDA Initiative offers post-secondary school education scholarships accessible to all Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indigenous students scoring above 200 in the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board examinations every year.

This initiative addresses the critical need for equitable access to education opportunities for indigenous communities, contributing to inclusive progress in line with global efforts.