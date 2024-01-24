The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has said his attention had been drawn to a certain fraudster, Mr. Musa Madugu, who has been defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians with fake appointments and claiming to be representing or being affiliated with the office of SGF.

A statement by the director information, OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, said in addition, the fraudster with this phone number, 08033453597, has been swindling people with a cloned phone number, 08032260729, purported to be SGF’s phone number on TrueCaller, through which he was able to fleece the public of their hard-earned money.

He said, “for the avoidance of doubt, the aforementioned phone number does not emanate from the SGF. And Mr. Musa Madugu is not an employee of the OSGF, and has no any affiliation whatsoever with the SGF.

“In this regard, the Office expressly disclaims all liabilities for or damages of any kind arising out of having any transaction with this fraudster.

“The general public is hereby notified that the OSGF has no mandate to offer employments to Boards of the various Agencies, Parastatals and Extra-Ministerial Departments. Also, members should desist from having any transaction with job racketeers claiming to be from the OSGF.

“In view of the above, the SGF warns fraudster to desist forthwith from using his Office to dupe members of the public or face the wrath of the law.

“In the event of any suspicious activity or concerns about potential fraud of job racketeering involving OSGF, kindly report immediately,” he said.