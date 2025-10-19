A suspected mentally deranged man, identified as Denis, has killed one person and injured three others in Buzzah community in Zing local government area of Taraba State.

The incident, which left many in shock, happened at the weekend.

The three severely injured persons were receiving treatment at the Zing General Hospital.

The suspected killer is said to be known in Zing town for wandering the streets, dressed in white native attire and pretending to be preaching.

Our correspondent reports that the incident, which took place at about 11pm of Saturday, threw the people of Zing and environs in confusion on the genuine state of the suspect’s health.

“Among the injured were two members of the community vigilante group, who had previously tried to restrain the suspect’s movements due to concerns about his behaviour,” said an eyewitness.