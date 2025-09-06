Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has called on the Federal Government to initiate special priority projects in the Northeast region to address the crippling social and infrastructural challenges facing the zone.

Advertisement

The senator made the appeal yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

His call follows the recent visit of the six Northeast governors to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that Special Presidential Priority Projects are national infrastructure initiatives distinct from routine government operations. They require dedicated attention and resources due to their strategic importance or urgent need for completion.

During the meeting, Borno State Governor/ chairman of the Northeast Governors’ Forum, Professor Babagana Zulum, presented a list of 17 critical road projects that have been neglected for decades, seeking urgent federal intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roads include Kano-Maiduguri Road, Port Harcourt-Jos-Bauchi-Maiduguri Railway line, Bama-Mubi-Yola Road, Wukari-Jalingo-Yola Road, Duguri-Mansur Road (NNPC Project Ongoing), Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Damaturu Road, Damaturu-Geidam Road, Bauchi-Ningi-Nasaru-Babaldo Road and Gombe-Potiskum, Damaturu-Biu Road.

Others are the Alkaleri-Futuk Road, Maiduguri-Damboa-Yola Road, Gombe-Dukku-Darazo Road, Biu-Gombe Road, Ibi-Shamdam Road, Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga Road and Maiduguri-Ngala-Bama-Banki Road.

The governors also requested for the resumption of oil exploration in the frontier wells, particularly the Kolmani and Lake Chad wells.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator, who commended the Northeast Governors Forum for their bold move, declared that the region deserves such attention as he noted that infrastructure in the six states in the region have been left comatose for over 15 years, occasioned by security challenges.

The lawmaker pleaded to President Tinubu to accommodate the needs of the region in the 2025 Supplementary Budget and 2026 Budget proposal.

“Now that insurgents have receded as a results of efforts by our military who have regained lost grounds, contractors can now move to sites,” he added.

He further admonished the Northeast governors not to relent in promoting concrete initiatives that would make life better and meaningful to citizens in the region.