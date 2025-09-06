The Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has held its pre-convocation lecture and inaugurated two structures in commemoration of its 50th anniversary and 42nd convocation.

At the 42nd pre-convocation lecture, presented by Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, he posited that, “Public Universities have historically been conceived as public goods; open, state-funded institutions that serve the collective social, economic and intellectual interest of society.

“When universities lose their public orientation through privatisation, undue politicisation or excessive commercialisation, these roles are compromised.”

Dwelling on the topic, “The Future of Public Universities in Nigeria: Between Promise and Precipice,” Prof Abubakar further stated that, “No University system can rise above the quality, morale and motivation of its academic staff.

“In 2010, for example, the average monthly salary of a Professor stood at approximately $3,000. Today, that figure has collapsed to a mere $300-$400, representing no more than 10 per cent of its previous value, owing largely to unchecked currency devaluations and other serious economic, social and political challenges.”

To restore credibility in Nigeria’s higher education system, Professor Abubakar proffered a new, inflation-indexed and globally benchmarked salary structure for academic staff, one that reflects the intellectual labour, global competition inherent in the work of university teaching and research.

Similarly, two structures, courtesy of TETFund, were unveiled as part of the anniversary and convocation celebrations.

The two structures are the 1,150-seat Department of Engineering auditorium, which includes classrooms, offices, restrooms and a four-labour complex for the Faculty of Allied Sciences.

The chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Bello Masari, represented by TETFund North West representative, Alhaji Ibrahim Turaki, performed the inauguration.

Masari expressed optimism that the two structures would enhance academic excellence in the university.

The two events were atteneded by notable academicians including former INEC chairman and pro-chancellor of UDUS, Prof Attahiru Jega.